Major Mian Abdullah Shah laid to rest

KOHAT, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) ::Pakistan Army Major, Mian Abdullah Shah, who embraced martyrdom in an encounter with terrorists in Khyber district the other day, was laid to rest on Friday morning in Ziarat Sheikh Allah Dad area of Tehsil Gumbat, Kohat with complete military honor.

Senior officers of the government, the Pakistan Army, and a large number of people from all walks of life and relatives attended the funeral prayer of Shaheed Major Mian Abdullah Shah (33).

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a salute to the coffin of the martyred Major.

Shaheed Major Mian Abdullah Shah is survived by a widow and two daughters.