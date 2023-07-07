Open Menu

Major Mian Abdullah Shah Was Laid To Rest In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Major Mian Abdullah Shah was laid to rest in Kohat

Kohat , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Army Major Abdullah Shah was laid to rest in Ziarat Sheikh Allah Dad area of Tehsil Gumbat Kohat.

Serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives and a large number of people from different segments of society attended the funeral prayer.

The Pakistan Army troops saluted the martyr's grave.

According to ISPR, Major Mian Abdullah Shah embraced Shahadat during an operation in the Shahkas area of District Khyber.

The martyred Major left behind a widow and two daughters.

More Stories From Pakistan