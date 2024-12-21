Open Menu

Major Operation Conducted Against Illegal Encroachments

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Beenish Fatima, spearheaded a major operation to eliminate illegal encroachments in key areas of the city to maintain traffic flow here Saturday.

The operation was carried out including Fawara Chowk, City Sadar Road, Kashmiri Bazaar, Istbal Road, Ganjmandi Road, Dangi Khoi Road, Namak Mandi, and Gandam Mandi.

CTO Benish Fatima personally supervised the operation, ensuring immediate removal of encroachments with her team on ground.

"Illegal encroachments not only black spot of the city's beauty but also create significant hurdles in traffic flow," said CTO Beenish Fatima.

She emphasized that such operations must be intensified to wipe out double parking and unauthorized setups that disrupt daily commutes.

To address traffic challenges effectively, CTO Fatima directed the deployment of additional personnel in busy areas.

The encroachments or illegal parking will not be tolerated," she added.

The CTO also appealed to citizens to park their vehicles only in designated areas and adhere to traffic rules.

"With public cooperation, we can improve city traffic, maintain its beauty, and ensure safe and smooth travel for everyone," she remarked.

