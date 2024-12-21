Major Operation Conducted Against Illegal Encroachments
Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Beenish Fatima, spearheaded a major operation to eliminate illegal encroachments in key areas of the city to maintain traffic flow here Saturday.
The operation was carried out including Fawara Chowk, City Sadar Road, Kashmiri Bazaar, Istbal Road, Ganjmandi Road, Dangi Khoi Road, Namak Mandi, and Gandam Mandi.
CTO Benish Fatima personally supervised the operation, ensuring immediate removal of encroachments with her team on ground.
"Illegal encroachments not only black spot of the city's beauty but also create significant hurdles in traffic flow," said CTO Beenish Fatima.
She emphasized that such operations must be intensified to wipe out double parking and unauthorized setups that disrupt daily commutes.
To address traffic challenges effectively, CTO Fatima directed the deployment of additional personnel in busy areas.
The encroachments or illegal parking will not be tolerated," she added.
The CTO also appealed to citizens to park their vehicles only in designated areas and adhere to traffic rules.
"With public cooperation, we can improve city traffic, maintain its beauty, and ensure safe and smooth travel for everyone," she remarked.
Recent Stories
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT
Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands
US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight
Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Major operation conducted against illegal encroachments2 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Iranian Consulate2 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held at school to celebrate Christmas2 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister calls on Sindh Governor12 minutes ago
-
Devcom-Pakistan bells alarm on emerging threats to Margalla Hills National Park12 minutes ago
-
Governor urges youth to eliminate negative thinking12 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather with partly cloudy forecast for Balochistan12 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to ensure an uninterrupted gas supply in winter12 minutes ago
-
CM announces financial support package for Christian community12 minutes ago
-
KP governor blames PTI govt for Kurram crisis22 minutes ago
-
KC EU felicitates Kashmir-born Shafaq Mohammad on becoming a member of the UK House of Lords32 minutes ago
-
Arabic Language Day; 35 million people speak Arabic worldwide32 minutes ago