Major Operation Conducted To End Encroachment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Major operation conducted to end encroachment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Police along with the City District Government Rawalpindi conducted major operation to end encroachments in bid to maintain traffic flow.

According to police spokesman, the operation was launched, on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, which was carried out in Bara Bazaar, Namak Mandi, Sabzi Mandi, and surrounding areas to purge the city from encroachments.

DSP City, SHO City, and other officers, alongside the district administration were present on the occasion.

During the operation, several illegal structures were also demolished, and encroachments that were impeding pedestrian and vehicular movement were removed.

DSP City said that efforts were underway to prevent future encroachments and ensure compliance with the instructions set forth by CPO.

DSP City emphasized that the crackdown will continue in collaboration with the district administration to completely eradicate illegal encroachments from the city.

