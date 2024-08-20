Major Operation; Police busted 6 drug pushers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested six drug pushers during a crackdown and recovered more than 7 kg drugs from their possessions.

According to police spokesman, R.A Bazaar police held Adnan Maqsood and recovered 1.8 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Saddar Wah police found 1.6 kg of drugs from Osama Rashid.

While, Ratta Amaral police seized 1.4 kg drugs from Faizan and 1.2 kg drugs from Raheel.

Following operation, Cantt police confiscated 530 gram of charas from Imran.

Additionally, Gujjar Khan police recovered 520 gram of charas from Daniyal Kayani.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams and said that legal action is being taken against all the accused.

CPO vowed to continue earnest efforts against drug trafficking and to combat the drug from society effectively.