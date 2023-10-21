Open Menu

Major Operations Of KP FS&HFA In Peshawar, Swabi

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Major operations of KP FS&HFA in Peshawar, Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Food Safety Team, upon receiving a tip-off, conducted a surprise raid on a tea leaf manufacturing factory in Mian Gujar Peshawar, Food Authority Spokesman said.

About 1000 kg of substandard tea leaves, 300 kg of gram straw, and 6.5 kg of non-food grade colour were seized from the factory and taken into government custody, the Food Department spokesperson said.

Gram straw and non-food grade colour were being used in the preparation of tea, the spokesperson said.

The machinery used in the factory was seized while the manager was arrested and a case was registered against the owners, the spokesperson said.

The team of the Food department set up a blockade on main Jahangiri Road Swabi and checked the vehicles carrying food items and during inspection seized 750 kg of fake food items besides recovering substandard and harmful ghee from a vehicle, the spokesman of the food department said.

Ghee was to be supplied to other districts including Swabi, he said, adding, that the crackdown is ongoing in all districts of the province on public complaints received against adulteration mafia, said Director General Food Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan.

He warned those playing with public health.

He said timely action would be taken against such a mixed mafia and warned them to stop playing with the health of citizens.

Related Topics

Peshawar Vehicles Road Vehicle Swabi All From Government

Recent Stories

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception o ..

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception of Nawaz Sharif

45 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

54 minutes ago
 Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakis ..

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakistan’s Economy: Naval Chief

1 hour ago
 OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OP ..

OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OPPO Service Day" in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincia ..

Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincial Commerce Minister SM Tanveer ..

1 hour ago
 If the quality of education improves by privatizin ..

If the quality of education improves by privatizing educational institutions,the ..

1 hour ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, W ..

1 hour ago
 Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with U ..

Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with UAE to US$1bn, say Kazakh Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 19 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan