Major operations of KP FS&HFA in Peshawar, Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Food Safety Team, upon receiving a tip-off, conducted a surprise raid on a tea leaf manufacturing factory in Mian Gujar Peshawar, Food Authority Spokesman said.

About 1000 kg of substandard tea leaves, 300 kg of gram straw, and 6.5 kg of non-food grade colour were seized from the factory and taken into government custody, the Food Department spokesperson said.

Gram straw and non-food grade colour were being used in the preparation of tea, the spokesperson said.

The machinery used in the factory was seized while the manager was arrested and a case was registered against the owners, the spokesperson said.

The team of the Food department set up a blockade on main Jahangiri Road Swabi and checked the vehicles carrying food items and during inspection seized 750 kg of fake food items besides recovering substandard and harmful ghee from a vehicle, the spokesman of the food department said.

Ghee was to be supplied to other districts including Swabi, he said, adding, that the crackdown is ongoing in all districts of the province on public complaints received against adulteration mafia, said Director General Food Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan.

He warned those playing with public health.

He said timely action would be taken against such a mixed mafia and warned them to stop playing with the health of citizens.