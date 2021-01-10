UrduPoint.com
Major Pakistani Cities In Darkness After Mass Blackout, Cause Unclear - Media

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Major urban centers in Pakistan were plunged into darkness with simultaneous blackouts late on Saturday, media reported.

According to the English-language newspaper Dawn, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and other cities and towns experienced near-complete power outages.

Energy Minister Omar Ayub said in a tweet that the blackout was due to a sudden frequency drop in the national power distribution system.

He urged citizens to remain calm while the reasons for the blackout were being investigated, as translated by Dawn.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that the blackout came as a result of a technical fault in the system of the autonomous National Transmission & Despatch Company.

Social media posts showed Pakistan's many sprawling urban territories in darkness, with many users expressing concern over patients on life-support and other critically important electricity dependent services.

