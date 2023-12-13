Major parties unite for women political participation, inclusive society at National Policy Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) In a landmark demonstration of solidarity, representatives from major political parties Wednesday unequivocally expressed their commitment to advancing women's political participation.

This pivotal stance was taken at the National Policy Forum on "Women's Inclusion in Democratic Governance," a significant event hosted by South Asia Partnership Pakistan (SAP-PK), a news release said.

The forum brought together women leaders, policymakers, and international partners to deliberate on strategies for enhancing the role of women in political processes.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of a joint Charter of Demands by women leaders, parliamentarians, and civil society advocates. This charter calls for meaningful political participation, urging political parties to integrate women into their structures and decision-making processes.

The collective dedication to this cause was prominently affirmed by representatives from diverse political affiliations.

Renowned political analyst Mosarrat Qadeem delivered a compelling keynote address, emphasizing the indispensable role of women's voices in constructing a robust and equitable Pakistan. Qadeem shed light on the efforts undertaken by SAP-PK and its partners to empower women through enhanced political participation.

She stressed that the essence of women inclusion went beyond numerical representation, advocating for a fundamental alteration of power dynamics to ensure women voices were integral to decisions affecting their lives.

Mohammad Tahseen, in his welcoming remarks, expressed SAP-PK's commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable society where women assumed meaningful roles.

The forum provided a unique platform for diverse voices, featuring a panel discussion with accomplished women leaders sharing their experiences and perspectives. The panel included Sana Durrani (Balochistan), Pushpa Kumari (Sindh), Nusrat Ara (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Neelum Sarwar (Gilgit Baltistan), Anum Khan (representing Persons with Diverse Abilities from Punjab), and Mahi Ali (transgender activist).

The narratives shared during the panel discussion, highlighted both the challenges and opportunities encountered in the intricate web of political participation.

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan (PML-N), Naz Baloch (PPP), Senator Falan Naz (PTI), Ms. Samina Saeed (JI),

Shahida Akhter (JUI-F), Rahila Durrani (PML-N), and Shahida Wahid (ANP) collectively emphasized the urgency of gender-inclusive policies within their respective parties and other national institutions.

They stressed the paramount importance of prioritizing women representation within party structures and assigning them meaningful roles in decision-making processes.

