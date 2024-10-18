Major Political Parties Develop Consensus On Constitutional Amendment: Irfan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 11:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Friday said that major political parties have
developed consensus on the script of constitutional amendment. Parliamentary Committee has approved the script
with consensus, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about passing the constitutional amendment from the upper house, he said that government would have majority votes to pass the constitutional amendment from the house.
To a question about role of PTI, he said that JUI-F leader is engaged with PTI leaders to bring them into the same page.
He, however said that a leader of PTI has principally endorsed the script and raised on objection. He further said that the PTI leader wants more time for consulting the script clauses with its founder. He hoped that final draft of the constitutional amendment would be presented before the house shortly for approval.
