UrduPoint.com

Major Power Breakdown Across Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2023 | 11:04 AM

Major power breakdown across Pakistan

IESCO's spokeperson has said no clear reason has been given by the Region Control Center.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2023) There has been a major power breakdown in different parts of the country due to a fault in the system.

According to the ministry of energy, work is in full swing to restore the power supply.

Meanwhile, Power supply to 117 grid stations of IESCO has been suspended.

In a statement, IESCO's spokeperson said no clear reason has been given by the Region Control Center.

The spokesperson said IESCO management is in constant contact with the authorities concerned.

Turning to Twitter, the Ministry of Energy confirmed that, “According to initial reports, the system frequency of the national grid went down at 7:34am today, causing a widespread breakdown in the power system,” adding that system maintenance work is under progress.

In Karachi, the electricity is unavailable in Johar More, Nazimabad, Gulishtan-e-Johar, Pehlawan Goth, Bhittaiabad, Golimar and other areas.

It is stated that it could take hours to restore the power supply across the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Electricity Twitter Progress Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

FM leaves for Tashkent today

FM leaves for Tashkent today

14 minutes ago
 President condemns abhorrent act of desecration of ..

President condemns abhorrent act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

22 minutes ago
 SEWA delivers electricity to 3,733 projects in Sha ..

SEWA delivers electricity to 3,733 projects in Sharjah in 2022

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd January 2023

2 hours ago
 City maintain title hopes; Arsenal continue on top ..

City maintain title hopes; Arsenal continue on top of PL; Barca earned hard-fou ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.