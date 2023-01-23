Major power breakdown across Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2023) There has been a major power breakdown in different parts of the country due to a fault in the system.

According to the ministry of energy, work is in full swing to restore the power supply.

Meanwhile, Power supply to 117 grid stations of IESCO has been suspended.

In a statement, IESCO's spokeperson said no clear reason has been given by the Region Control Center.

The spokesperson said IESCO management is in constant contact with the authorities concerned.

Turning to Twitter, the Ministry of Energy confirmed that, “According to initial reports, the system frequency of the national grid went down at 7:34am today, causing a widespread breakdown in the power system,” adding that system maintenance work is under progress.

In Karachi, the electricity is unavailable in Johar More, Nazimabad, Gulishtan-e-Johar, Pehlawan Goth, Bhittaiabad, Golimar and other areas.

It is stated that it could take hours to restore the power supply across the country.