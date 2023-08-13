Open Menu

Major Quantity Of Horns Confiscated

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Major quantity of horns confiscated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Assistant Commissioner (Rural) Islamabad on Sunday conducted raids in various areas of the Federal capital against the use and selling of horns.

According to details, the Assistant Commissioner, on directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, conducted raids in areas including Soan Garden Commercial Area and Islamabad Expressway against the use and selling of horns.

During the raids, a major quantity of horns was confiscated.

