Major (R) Adil Raja, Captain (R) Haider Mehdi Convicted Over Charges Of Inciting Sedition

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Major (R) Adil Raja, Captain (R) Haider Mehdi convicted over charges of inciting sedition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Major (R) Adil Farooq Raja and Captain (R) Haider Raza Mehdi, both retired officers of Pakistan Army, were convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act, 1952 for the charges of inciting sedition among army personnel from discharge of duties and violation of the provisions of Official Secrets Act, 1923 related to espionage and acts prejudicial to the safety and interest of the State.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the court of competent jurisdiction convicted and adjudged both the individuals on the date of 7th and 9th October 2023, through due judicial process, with the punishments awarded as: Major (Retired) Adil Farooq Raja; awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment.

Captain (Retired) Haider Raza Mehdi; awarded 12 years rigorous imprisonment.

Pursuant to the awarded sentence, the Ranks of both officers have been forfeited on November 21.

