Major (R) Tahir Iqbal Urges PTI To Support Budget For National Interest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 11:48 PM

Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former federal minister, Member of the National Assembly Major (Retd) Tahir Iqbal on Thursday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to cooperate in passing the national budget

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House, he emphasized the importance of passing the budget to ensure the smooth functioning of the country.

Major Iqbal dismissed rumours of discord between PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), stating that any concerns were being addressed. He highlighted the coalition nature of current government, which includes all major political parties.

Major Iqbal praised Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman who is the chairman of his own faction Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam as a seasoned politician who would never harm democratic processes.

"The government will complete its term. If anyone has concerns, they will be addressed through appropriate forums," he assured.

Criticizing PTI, Major Iqbal accused the party of engaging in disruptive tactics reminiscent of their actions in 2013, including the alleged cancellation of the Chinese President's visit. He urged PTI to act in the broader national interest by supporting the budget and then continuing with their political activities.

Iqbal also invited opposition parties to contribute constructively to the budget debate, promising to incorporate any suggestions that benefit the public. "The passage of the budget is crucial for unity among political parties for the nation's progress,” he maintained.

APP/rkg-mkz

