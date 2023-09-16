Major raids of FIA Composite Circle Abbottabad, one arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Major raids were conducted by the Composite Circle Abbottabad, wherein one person was arrested, who is allegedly involved in illegal money exchange and hundi business.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Composite Circle Abbottabad, Sardarullah Babar.

In the operation, the suspect involved in the illegal exchange of hundi and Currency was arrested.

The accused was running a money changer business without a license.

The alleged accused Wasiullah was arrested from Batagram, and during the raid, Rs. 13,80,000 (Pakistani currency) and 2517 Saudi Riyals were recovered from him.

The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered currency. Receipts related to mobile phones and hundi references were also recovered from the accused.

A case was registered against the accused, and the investigation was started.