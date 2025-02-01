Major Reforms Planned In NADRA, Passport Offices, FIA: Interior Minister
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced major reforms in NADRA, passport offices, and the FIA to improve public services and tackle illegal immigration. He stated that Pakistan enjoys good relations with the United States and that a passport authority will be established soon.
He made these remarks while addressing the inauguration ceremony of new passport counters at the NADRA Mega Center on Peco Road here on Saturday.
Speaking to the media, Naqvi emphasized that the government is implementing large-scale reforms to address public grievances. Naqvi said that passport demand in Pakistan is high, and the introduction of new counters at NADRA centers will speed up processing times, ensuring no delays in passport issuance.
He announced that 14 major cities across the country will have similar centers to facilitate citizens and prevent long queues. He stressed that strict action is being taken against those attempting to travel abroad illegally using fake documents, as well as against agents involved in human smuggling. He warned that these agents will soon be brought to justice.
Referring to the Champions Trophy match scheduled in Lahore on February 8, Naqvi criticized a political party's decision to hold protests on the same day.
He accused the party of damaging Pakistan's international image by organizing demonstrations whenever foreign dignitaries visit the country. "Their politics promote chaos rather than constructive development," he remarked.
Dismissing negative reports on social media about Pakistan-US relations, Naqvi assured that the ties between the two countries are strong and improving. He highlighted that Pakistan's recent delegation visit to the US has yielded significant benefits and that better days are ahead for Pakistan.
In response to a question, he revealed that major reforms are planned for the FIA, particularly in Faisalabad and Gujrat, as a large number of youth from these areas attempt to go abroad illegally. While legal migration is encouraged, he warned that illegal routes tarnish Pakistan’s reputation and harm its global standing.
Naqvi assured that action against human smugglers is a priority and that the public will soon receive good news regarding their crackdown.
Regarding passport delivery issues, he emphasized that the establishment of a Passport Authority is the only solution. He said he has already discussed this with the Prime Minister, acknowledging that there are some challenges, but work on the authority’s formation will begin soon.
