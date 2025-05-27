Major Relief For DI Khan Residents As PHC Orders Loadshedding Cut
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 10:09 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) Dera Bench has ordered a one-third reduction in electricity load-shedding across Dera Ismail Khan.
Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal issued the order during a hearing on a petition against prolonged and unannounced power outages.
The petitioners argued that excessive loadshedding had disrupted daily life and violated basic rights.
The government officials claimed the outages were due to power theft and line losses, but the court found the explanation insufficient to penalize the entire population.
The court directed PESCO to reduce outages under the current schedule and referred the case to a two-member bench for further proceedings.
