Major Relief On Motorcycle Driving Licence Ends
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Punjab traffic police have withdrawn a major relief extended to motorcyclists across Punjab to obtain a driving licence after more than three months.
According to this facility, the authorities eliminated the 42-day waiting period for learner permits-holder bikers to apply for the permanent licence. Previously, motorcyclists were required to wait for 42 days after getting the learner permit to appear in the test for a permanent licence.
The authorities had temporarily revoked the condition, allowing the citizens to apply for the driving licence soon after getting the learner permit. The traffic police said the relief has been abolished, adding that from now on the learner permit holders will have to wait for 42 days to appear in the test for the valid driving licence.
Additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig said that driving without a licence will not be allowed, and strict enforcement will be made to ensure road safety.
The Punjab Traffic Police issued more than 841,000 driving licences in November 2024, including over 243,000 citizens who obtained learner’s driving licences.
A spokesperson for the Punjab Traffic Police said that during the period, 308,000 new driving licences were issued, while nearly 284,000 licences were renewed, including both learner and regular categories.
