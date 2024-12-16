Open Menu

Major Relief On Motorcycle Driving Licence Ends

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Major relief on motorcycle driving licence ends

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Punjab traffic police have withdrawn a major relief extended to motorcyclists across Punjab to obtain a driving licence after more than three months.

According to this facility, the authorities eliminated the 42-day waiting period for learner permits-holder bikers to apply for the permanent licence. Previously, motorcyclists were required to wait for 42 days after getting the learner permit to appear in the test for a permanent licence.

The authorities had temporarily revoked the condition, allowing the citizens to apply for the driving licence soon after getting the learner permit. The traffic police said the relief has been abolished, adding that from now on the learner permit holders will have to wait for 42 days to appear in the test for the valid driving licence.

Additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig said that driving without a licence will not be allowed, and strict enforcement will be made to ensure road safety.

The Punjab Traffic Police issued more than 841,000 driving licences in November 2024, including over 243,000 citizens who obtained learner’s driving licences.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Traffic Police said that during the period, 308,000 new driving licences were issued, while nearly 284,000 licences were renewed, including both learner and regular categories.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Road Traffic November From

Recent Stories

World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first ..

World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..

22 minutes ago
 We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take su ..

We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to e ..

UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa beg ..

Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow

43 minutes ago
 flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Duba ..

Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International

52 minutes ago
 Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

1 hour ago
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insuran ..

MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..

1 hour ago
 Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights ..

Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to ..

IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers

1 hour ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day

1 hour ago
 ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agr ..

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director G ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan