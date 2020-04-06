Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts Siddiqui’s resignation

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that major changes have taken place in federal capital as resignation of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has been accepted

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2020) A major reshuffle took place in federal cabinet following resignation of MQM leader and Federal Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was accepted here on Monday.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted resignation of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui—the leader of MQM.

Syed Fakhar Imam has been given the portfolio of national food security, while PTI leader Babar Awan has been appointed as adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs.

Hammad Azhar has been relieved of the portfolio of economic affairs and named minister for industries.

Ameenul Haq has been assigned the ministry of communications.

Khusro Bakhtiyar, who was previously performing his duties as minister for national food security, has been entrusted with the portfolio of economic affairs.