Major reshuffle in Hyderabad Police, 19 SDPOs get transferred

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad Region, Dr Waliullah Dal, has ordered transfer of 19 Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) to different districts in the Region.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, Fazal Haq Chandio has been posted as SDPO Hyderabad Cant, Jamil Ahmed Siyal as SDPO Hali Road and Raja Farrukh Younus as SDPO Baldia in Hyderabad district.

Likewise, Rasheed Haroon Sarai has been posted as SDPO Chachro and Mehboob Hussain Loond as SDPO Mithi in Tharparkar district.

The AIGP has posted Abdul Hameed Panhwar at Daulatpur in Benazirabad, Ejaz Ahmed Shaikh in Thatta, Sikandar Ali Wagan at CIA in Naushehro Feroze, Sikandar Ali Bhatti in Dadu, Mumtaz Ali Bugti at Hala in Matiari, Sujjan Singh at Jhudo in Mirpurkhas, Ghulam Shabbir Sarki in Jamshoro, Abdullah Lakhari at Khipro in Sanghar, Abdul Rehman Arbab in Tando Muhammad Khan district and Muhammad Saleh Nahiyon at Jhando Mari in Tando Allahyar districts.

The SDPOs Nazar Hussain Khoso, Abdul Khaliq Jhatial, Sirajuddin Dayo and Noor Ahmed Mari have been directed to report at the office of AIGP Hyderabad.