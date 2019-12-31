UrduPoint.com
Major Reshuffle In KP C&W Deptt Announced

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:10 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Communication and Works (C&W) Department on Tuesday announced major reshuffle of its 297 employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Communication and Works (C&W) Department on Tuesday announced major reshuffle of its 297 employees.

On the directives of Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, the Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub Khan issued orders of transfers and postings of the employees working in the department for two years in one station or office.

After the issuance of order by provincial minister, the C&W Department took initiative by issuing notifications of transfers and postings of 297 employees.

According to the notifications issued, the 297 employees include 159 junior clerks, 17 assistants, 40 account clerks, 10 junior scale stenographers, 21 head draftsmen and 30 tracers.

The Minister for C&W has also issued orders that the placement of the officials, working in the same office for two years, should be prepared at the earliest so that their transfers and postings could be implemented.

