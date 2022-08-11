UrduPoint.com

Major (Retd) Zulfiqar Becomes 5th Chairman Of WSSCA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Major (Retd) Zulfiqar becomes 5th Chairman of WSSCA

Major (Retd) Zulfiqar Ahmed on Thursday was elected as the new Chairman of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA), during the 48th meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Major (Retd) Zulfiqar Ahmed on Thursday was elected as the new Chairman of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA), during the 48th meeting of the board of Directors (BoD).

According to the details issued here, the 48th meeting of the Board of Directors was held at the WSSCA office where Major (Retd) Zulfiqar Ahmed was unanimously elected as the fifth Chairman of the BoD. Earlier, Sarfaraz Khan Jadoon had announced his resignation from the post on the 2nd of August, after which the election of the new chairman was conducted.

Zulfiqar has also received Tamgha Imtiaz Military for his excellent services in Pakistan Army and has been a member of the Board of Directors of WSSCA for the past one and a half years.

BoD members Rashid Javed and Abdul Wahid Mir appreciated outgoing chairman DIG (Retd) Sarfraz Khan Jadoon for his services to the institution and paid tribute to him.

The meeting also approved the appointment of new Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Rehan Yusuf.

According to the recent decision of the provincial cabinet, Company Secretary Tania Khan Jadoon gave a detailed briefing regarding the planning of expanding the jurisdiction of the WSSCA to 23 more village councils.

Khalid Khan Saduzai, Rashid Javed, Abdul Wahid Mir, Major (R) Sahir Sarwar, Syeda Rabia Sultana, Regional Municipal Officer Ejaz Rahim, Deputy Secretary Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Executive Officer Engineer Javed Abbasi attended the meeting.

