Major rivers witnesses sharp water inflow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Major rivers witnessed sharp water inflow due to melting of snow with shooting up mercury level and on Thursday it jumped to 334,400 cusecs against outflow of 286,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) water inflow in river Indus at Tarbela was recorded as 117,000 cusecs against outflow of 100,000 cusecs.

Water inflow in the River Jhelum at Mangla was recorded as 75,400 cusecs against outflow of 45,000 cusecs.

Similarly, water inflow in the Kabul River at Nowshera was recoded as 84,400 cusecs at and 30,400 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1404.34 feet, which was 18.34 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1160.30 feet, which was 120.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 154,600, 123,600 and 26,200 cusecs respectively.

The total water storage stood at 2.512 million acre feet (MAF).