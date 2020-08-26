UrduPoint.com
Major Roads Of Metropolis To Remain Open On 9th, 10th Muharram: SSP Traffic

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:16 PM

Major roads of metropolis to remain open on 9th, 10th Muharram: SSP Traffic

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Traffic Waseem Ahmed Khalil Wednesday said all major roads of the provincial metropolis would remain open on 9th & 10th Muharram ul Harram to ensure smooth traffic flow across the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Traffic Waseem Ahmed Khalil Wednesday said all major roads of the provincial metropolis would remain open on 9th & 10th Muharram ul Harram to ensure smooth traffic flow across the city.

Sharing the traffic plan for Muharram with media SSP Traffic said city's main roads including G.T.Road, Circular Road, Khyber Road, Shami Road, and Charsadda Road would be open for all types of vehicular traffic on Ashura days.

He said in collaboration with district administration, the traffic police have chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan for peaceful observance of Muharram Majalis and mourning processions.

There would be no ban on motorcycles but pillion riding would strictly be prohibited due to the imposition of section 144.

In addition, no leniency would be shown towards riders with unregistered motorcycles.

Referring to the issuance of driving licenses in merged districts, he said the traffic police have extended the range of learning permit to Khyber District through mobile vans.

He said the office for issuance of driving licenses was currently closed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus and would soon be reopened in compliance with prescribed SOPs.

Wasim Khalil said obtaining a driving license has been made easy for disabled males and females adding training is being imparted to women in these driving schools under the supervision of a female DSP.

