Major Samina Kausar laid to rest

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Major Samina Kausar was laid to rest in the graveyard of ABC Road Sheikh Colony here on Sunday.

She was 48.

She died of illness at CMH Lahore on August 27, 2022. She left behind two sons, one daughter and husband.

This morning, her body was brought to Faisalabad from Lahore.

Maulana Qari Abdul Hafeez led her funeral prayer, which was attended by a large number of people belonging to all walks of life including army officers.

Samina Kausar was born on June 19, 1974 in Faisalabad and she joined Pak army medical nursing core on January 16, 1998 and was elevated to the rank of Major.

She served Pak army for 24 years in Combined Military Hospitals (CMH) Rawalpindi, Hyderabad,Quetta, Okara and Lahore.