UrduPoint.com

Major Samina Kausar Laid To Rest

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Major Samina Kausar laid to rest

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Major Samina Kausar was laid to rest in the graveyard of ABC Road Sheikh Colony here on Sunday.

She was 48.

She died of illness at CMH Lahore on August 27, 2022. She left behind two sons, one daughter and husband.

This morning, her body was brought to Faisalabad from Lahore.

Maulana Qari Abdul Hafeez led her funeral prayer, which was attended by a large number of people belonging to all walks of life including army officers.

Samina Kausar was born on June 19, 1974 in Faisalabad and she joined Pak army medical nursing core on January 16, 1998 and was elevated to the rank of Major.

She served Pak army for 24 years in Combined Military Hospitals (CMH) Rawalpindi, Hyderabad,Quetta, Okara and Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Quetta Army Road Died Hyderabad Okara Rawalpindi January June August Sunday Prayer All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

5 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

13 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

13 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

13 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.