Major, soldier embrace martyrdom during Miran Shah operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :A major and sepoy of Pakistan Army on Friday embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly amid an intense exchange of fire during an intelligence based operation conducted by the Security Forces on reported presence of terrorists, in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District.

A party of terrorists was spotted and intercepted by Major Amir Aziz, who was leading the operation from front during conduct of the operation, whereas resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell while another was injured, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The martyrs were identified as Major Amir Aziz (age 29 years, resident of Sargodha District) and Sepoy Muhammad Arif (age 27 years, resident of Sahiwal District) who having fought gallantly, embraced, Shahadat, during heavy exchange of fire.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area.

"Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.