Major Terror Plot Foiled In Lakki Marwat, Bombs Defused
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 08:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) on Saturday foiled a major terror plot in Lakki Marwat district by timely defusing multiple explosive devices.
According to police, three interconnected IED bombs, each weighing 45 kilograms, were planted alongside the main road.
The timely action of law enforcement and the bomb disposal team successfully neutralized the threat, preventing a possible catastrophe.
Authorities have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the attempted attack. Security in the area has been heightened to ensure public safety.
