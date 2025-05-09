Open Menu

Major Traffic Overhaul Planned In Abbottabad As Police Target Violations, Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) In a bid to streamline traffic management and address growing challenges on the roads, a high-level meeting of traffic circle DSPs and inspectors was held under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Qamar Hayat Khan here Friday.

The meeting focused on critical measures to ensure smooth traffic flow, particularly along the main Silk Route (Shahrah-e-Resham), and emphasized strict action against encroachments and traffic violations.

During the meeting, SSP Traffic Qamar Hayat Khan highlighted the urgency of removing all pushcarts, roadside stalls, illegal parking spaces, and unauthorized transport terminals operating between Fawara Chowk and Kala Pul Mandian. He issued clear directives to initiate immediate operations to eliminate these obstructions and take firm action against those involved in creating hindrances to traffic.

The SSP also ordered that drivers of Suzuki, Carry, and Toyota vehicles who are found repeatedly violating traffic rules should have their route permits and driving licenses canceled and referred for revocation. Stressing the importance of road safety, he directed circle DSPs to visit educational institutions within their jurisdictions, while inspectors were instructed to engage with drivers at both local and intercity transport terminals.

These interactions are aimed at educating the public and drivers on pedestrian safety, vehicle and motorcycle regulations, and general traffic discipline.

In a broader crackdown on traffic violations, the SSP mandated daily enforcement campaigns targeting one-wheeling, helmet-less riding, underage motorcyclists, and unregistered motorcycles. He also called for the identification of drivers who bring school shifts from other cities in the morning, operate their vehicles within Abbottabad throughout the day, and return in the evening. Such cases, he stated, should be dealt with under appropriate regulatory measures.

To enhance the professionalism and effectiveness of the traffic police force, SSP Qamar Hayat Khan announced the launch of training sessions for officers and personnel of Abbottabad Traffic Police. These sessions will cover traffic education and ethical conduct, equipping the force to better serve the public and ensure safer roads across the district.

