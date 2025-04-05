Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered

(@Abdulla99267510)

Official sources say quails were being illegally transported in seven wooden crates

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2025) Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb stated that, under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, effective measures are underway for the protection of wildlife. The Wildlife Department successfully conducted an operation in D.G. Khan, recovering 110 smuggled quails and foiling the smugglers' plans.

The quails were being illegally transported in seven wooden crates. The operation was supervised by the Deputy Chief Wildlife Ranger D.G. Khan at the tehsil level. Legal action is underway against the suspects and the scope of the investigation is being expanded.

Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized that any attack on wildlife is an attack on natural balance and such elements will not be spared.

She further added that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, a zero-tolerance policy is being strictly implemented for wildlife protection.

Wildlife teams are patrolling various hotspots for the protection of cranes and quails. Public cooperation is crucial for the conservation of natural life.

Awareness campaigns have been launched, with activities to be held in schools, colleges, and villages. Training programs are also being developed to educate the younger generation on the importance of wildlife.

Maryam Aurangzeb stated that natural heritage is a national trust and protecting it is a shared responsibility of every citizen. The prevention of quail smuggling is a significant step toward wildlife conservation.