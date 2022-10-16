ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Saturday said Mufti Mehmood was an ideology who was trusted in every school of thought.

Addressing the Mufti Mehmood Conference here at the Convention Center, he lamented that this movement was given the title of a cult, and it was confined to a group by the people with limited thinking.

He said our elders gathered all the nations and religions of the subcontinent on one platform.

Shedding light on basic structure of the Constitution, he said the basis of the Constitution was Islam; the second basis was democracy; the third basis was that there would be a parliamentary system and the fourth basis was that there would be a federation and four units. "Our country is standing on theses foundations," he added.

The JUI-F chief said democracy had not yet been defined, it could only be summed up as participation of the people, while the Constitution of our country said that the sovereignty would belong to Allah Almighty.

He said even the majority had no right to legislate against the Qur'an and Sunnah.

Fazl said if judiciary could abolish a law by declaring it against the human rights, then it could also abrogate a provision by declaring it against the Shariah.

He said there was a network of madressas (seminaries) in the length and width of Pakistan, adding we (JUI-f) had adopted the path of politics or else islam could be served in different ways.

He said Shariah, civilization, morals and politics were all interrelated.

Fazl said the political parties should be viewed in a broader perspective and if they said something that was not against the Qur'an and Sunnah, then it can be acceptable.

The 'Fatwa of disbelief' should not be imposed immediately, he urged.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan, he said, "The judiciary is good if it opens for you at midnight but if it gives decision against your interests, then you launch a defamation drive against it." He said the Election Commission had proved that the PTI chief was a "thief and received money from Israel and Europe to carry on the foreign agenda in the country." He said "the president who belonged to the PTI had admitted himself that there was no conspiracy to oust the former prime minister Imran Khan." Regarding cypher, the PTI chief said he had lost such an important document, Fazl added.

Concluding his address, he said that they had not left the path and ideology of elders as they did not teach them sectarianism as they kept spreading the message of peace to every human being on earth.