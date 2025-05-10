Majority Indian Websites Hacked In Pakistan’s Cyber Attack
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2025 | 02:12 PM
Amongst hacked websites are Crime Research Investigation Agency, Mahanagar Telecommunication Company Limited, Bharat Earth Movers Limited and All India Naval Technical Supervisory Staff Association
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2025) In a Pakistani cyber attack, a majority of Indian websites were hacked.
According to details, the official website of the BJP has been hacked.
Amongst the hacked websites are the Crime Research Investigation Agency, Mahanagar Telecommunication Company Limited, Bharat Earth Movers Limited and All India Naval Technical Supervisory Staff Association.
The entire content of the hacked websites has been wiped out.
Other hacked websites include Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Border Security Forces and data from the Unique Identification Authority of India has been leaked.
Leaked data also includes information from the Indian Air Force, Maharashtra Election Commission and others.
In addition, over 2500 surveillance cameras have also been hacked.
Pakistani Cyber Attack Team has targeted Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited.
As a result, power has been completely shut down.
This attack has wiped out the record of all commercial and domestic meters in Maharashtra State.
Recent Stories
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces
3 boys die in separate accidents
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack1 minute ago
-
AC carried out inspection of petrol pumps4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields7 minutes ago
-
PM briefs President about Indian aggression, Pakistan response through Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos13 minutes ago
-
PM thanks Bilawal Bhutto for support on Military response to Indian aggression14 minutes ago
-
PM engages political leaders amid rising tensions with India; hails military response24 minutes ago
-
13 criminals held34 minutes ago
-
CM Murad reaffirms support for operation Bunyan al Marsoos, underscores National Unity53 minutes ago
-
14 power pilferers held53 minutes ago
-
Proposal for KP languages academy supported, literary circles urge provincial govt to fund scheme1 hour ago
-
Bhai Khan Welfare organize rally to express solidarity with Pakistan’s armed forces1 hour ago
-
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa1 hour ago