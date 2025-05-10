Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

(@Abdulla99267510)

Amongst hacked websites are Crime Research Investigation Agency, Mahanagar Telecommunication Company Limited, Bharat Earth Movers Limited and All India Naval Technical Supervisory Staff Association

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2025) In a Pakistani cyber attack, a majority of Indian websites were hacked.

According to details, the official website of the BJP has been hacked.

Amongst the hacked websites are the Crime Research Investigation Agency, Mahanagar Telecommunication Company Limited, Bharat Earth Movers Limited and All India Naval Technical Supervisory Staff Association.

The entire content of the hacked websites has been wiped out.

Other hacked websites include Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Border Security Forces and data from the Unique Identification Authority of India has been leaked.

Leaked data also includes information from the Indian Air Force, Maharashtra Election Commission and others.

In addition, over 2500 surveillance cameras have also been hacked.

Pakistani Cyber Attack Team has targeted Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited.

As a result, power has been completely shut down.

This attack has wiped out the record of all commercial and domestic meters in Maharashtra State.