Majority Indians Rejected Narendra Modi, BJP In Elections: Sherpao
Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Central Chairman Qaumi Watan party Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) especially Narendra Modi should accept their defeat in the elections as they failed to secure an outright majority in the parliament.
Commenting on the Indian elections’ result here, he said that the Indian population have rejected the BJP and its candidate Narendra Modi due to their oppressive policies and anti Muslim campaigns besides other controversial steps.
Sherpao said that it was the end of Narendra Modi and BJP’s politics in India, adding that Modi’s anti-Muslim narrative and Hindutva slogan has been buried by the people.
Aftab Sherpao said that playing with people's mandate for the sake of power would further result in a setback for the whole country.
