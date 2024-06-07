Open Menu

Majority Indians Rejected Narendra Modi, BJP In Elections: Sherpao

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Majority Indians rejected Narendra Modi, BJP in elections: Sherpao

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Central Chairman Qaumi Watan party Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) especially Narendra Modi should accept their defeat in the elections as they failed to secure an outright majority in the parliament.

Commenting on the Indian elections’ result here, he said that the Indian population have rejected the BJP and its candidate Narendra Modi due to their oppressive policies and anti Muslim campaigns besides other controversial steps.

Sherpao said that it was the end of Narendra Modi and BJP’s politics in India, adding that Modi’s anti-Muslim narrative and Hindutva slogan has been buried by the people.

Aftab Sherpao said that playing with people's mandate for the sake of power would further result in a setback for the whole country.

Related Topics

India Parliament Narendra Modi Muslim

Recent Stories

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats ..

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

1 hour ago
 PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

1 hour ago
 Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

1 hour ago
 CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

9 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

17 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

18 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

18 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan