Majority Of Grade Nine Students Fail In Board Exams, CM Takes Notice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan given the present poor performance wherein the majority of the public school students failed in class 9th board examinations, has decided to increase the efficiency of the teachers.

A letter in this connection was issued to discuss in detail the reason behind such a huge failure of the students in the board exam besides submitting reasons for the closure of some of the schools in different districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was decided to implement teacher capacity-building programs so that teachers can be equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge so that in the future such situations could be overcome and ensure quality education to the students in parts of the public schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To directly improve the quality of education, Student Learning Outcome (SLO) standards can be delivered according to the post and complaints about students failing in the board examinations of public schools in the 9th examinations were reported.

Teacher training is crucial to effectively prepare students for SLO-based exams and in case of any failure in providing education based on SLO, the concerned officials will have to face severe consequences.

Action will be taken against all the responsible employees including teaching and administrative cadre under E&D Rules 2011. In this regard, direct to share regular updates with the Education Department about the progress and any challenges faced in implementing these measures.

In North Waziristan, South Waziristan Upper Lower, the closure of closed schools without any reason has been revealed and complaints have been received regarding the closure of schools in Upper and Lower South Waziristan and North Waziristan, said an official of the Education Department.

He said that no specific response has been received from the EDOs of the three districts regarding the issue and closure of the schools in these districts.

The Education Monitoring Authority has been instructed to conduct regular inspections in the above districts until the winter vacation.

A letter was issued to the District Administration and Monitoring Authority and DEO of Lower and Upper South Waziristan and North Waziristan and instructed them to take immediate steps to save precious time for the students part of the schools in these districts.

Through this letter, the monitoring authority of the Education Department has directed the DCs and EDOs of the three districts to inspect the schools. A giant investigation team has been formed to investigate the matter, the DCs will lead the JIT in their districts and discuss in detail the reasons for the closure of the students, the official of the education department told APP.

“If there is any omission during the inspection or if someone else is found in place of the teacher, a show cause notice will be issued on the spot,” the letter directed.

North Waziristan South Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

More Stories From Pakistan