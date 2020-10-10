Majority of LPG selling shops operating illegally: Irfan Khokhar

The All Pakistan LPG Gas Cylinders Distributors Association's Chairman Irfan Khokhar has acknowledged that around 90 percent of the shops selling the LPG have been operating illegally

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The All Pakistan LPG Gas Cylinders Distributors Association's Chairman Irfan Khokhar has acknowledged that around 90 percent of the shops selling the LPG have been operating illegally.

"These businesses are operating with connivance of the police and other concerned departments across the country," he said at a press conference at Hyderabad press club on Saturday. According to him, it was responsibility of the civil defence, the police and the district administration to take action against the LPG outlets which were operating illegally.

"Around 400 factories are operating in Gujranwala, manufacturing thousands of substandard gas cylinders every day," he claimed and attributed the incidents of explosions of the cylinders to such substandard manufacturing and distribution.

Khokhar said due to high demand and a low production of the fuel, the LPG was currently being imported.He expressed hope that the Federal government would soon revive the country's largest LPG refinery Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited located in Hyderabad.