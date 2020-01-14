UrduPoint.com
Majority Of Pakistanis (61%) Believe That The Real Reason For Nawaz Sharif Leaving The Country Was His Deteriorating Health

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:32 AM

Majority of Pakistanis (61%) believe that the real reason for Nawaz Sharif leaving the country was his deteriorating health

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, majority of Pakistanis (61%) believe that the real reason for Nawaz Sharif leaving the country was his deteriorating health

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, majority of Pakistanis (61%) believe that the real reason for Nawaz Sharif leaving the country was his deteriorating health.


A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people say that the actual reason why Nawaz Sharif left the country was his health issues, whereas other people say that he left the country for other reasons.

Why do you think Nawaz Sharif left the country?” In response, 61% said they believe he left due to his health issues while 27% said there were other reasons for Nawaz Sharif leaving the country. 12% Pakistanis claim they do not know why Nawaz Sharif left the country.

