(@fidahassanain)

The survey, according to Radio Pakistan, conducted with over 1200 respondents across urban and rural areas, covering over 100 districts in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2021) Majority of Pakistanis have termed the three years performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government as good.

Despite completing three years in power, Imran Khan has retained popularity, said the survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan in the last week of August 2021, Radio Pakistan reported.

The survey was conducted with over 1200 respondents across urban and rural areas, covering over 100 districts in the country.

As per the survey, about 74 percent of people in Balochistan province rated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government as positive while 62 percent of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa termed PTI government performance as good.

As per the survey, about 69 percent of Pakistanis rated performance on controlling COVID-19 as good and about 58 percent were happy with the performance on foreign affairs.

To another question, about 45 percent of Pakistanis termed the economic policies of the PTI government as good.

According to a survey, majority of Pakistanis believed that Imran Khan’s government will be able to complete its five-year’s term.