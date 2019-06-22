Majority of people supporting pasteurized milk: DG PFA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab food Authority (PFA) Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said majority of people had supported supply of pasteurized milk to avoid adulteration.

He said during a recent survey conducted in parts of the provincial metropolis, including Township, over 92 per cent citizens declared their opinion for use pasteurized milk.

He said it was learnt that many people in Township area were already using pasteurized milk.

He said ten teams of the livestock department were busy in conducting survey which was launched from Township area.

He added that after the completion of survey, arrangements would be made to provide pasteurized milk to people in the city.