UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Majority Of People Supporting Pasteurized Milk: DG PFA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 10:25 PM

Majority of people supporting pasteurized milk: DG PFA

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said majority of people had supported supply of pasteurized milk to avoid adulteration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said majority of people had supported supply of pasteurized milk to avoid adulteration.

He said during a recent survey conducted in parts of the provincial metropolis, including Township, over 92 per cent citizens declared their opinion for use pasteurized milk.

He said it was learnt that many people in Township area were already using pasteurized milk.

He said ten teams of the livestock department were busy in conducting survey which was launched from Township area.

He added that after the completion of survey, arrangements would be made to provide pasteurized milk to people in the city.

Related Topics

Punjab From

Recent Stories

Three injured in building collapse in Faisalabad

1 second ago

Reluctance to Adopt Declaration on Avoiding Nuclea ..

5 seconds ago

Health Insurance Company asked to provide smooth s ..

5 minutes ago

Pak U19 beat South Africa by 17 runs in the openi ..

5 minutes ago

Afghanistan being sovereign state must take decisi ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan hosts dinner reception f ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.