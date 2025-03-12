Majority of polling stations established within one kilometer in general elections: Dr. Tariq Fazal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry informed the National Assembly that the majority of polling stations in the recent general elections were established within a one-kilometer radius to ensure voter convenience.

He made these remarks during the Question Hour session in the National Assembly on Tuesday while responding to a query by Member of Parliament Aliya Kamran.

Dr. Chaudhry highlighted that according to the Election Act, it is mandatory to establish polling stations within a one-kilometer distance for voters.

He further elaborated that in the 2018 elections, a total of 85,058 polling stations were set up, whereas in the 2024 elections, an additional 7,000 polling stations were added to facilitate the electoral process.

He assured the House that the entire procedure was conducted in full compliance with the provisions of the Election Act.

The minister also noted that in most polling stations, entry and exit routes were kept separate to maintain order and ease the flow of voters.

He added that in cases where such facilities were not available, the House would be informed accordingly.

Addressing concerns over polling station locations, Dr. Chaudhry acknowledged that some stations were established beyond the one-kilometer radius due to security and logistical reasons.

However, he reassured the National Assembly that all necessary protocols and regulations were strictly followed in such instances to uphold the integrity and accessibility of the electoral process.