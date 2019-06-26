UrduPoint.com
Majority Of Street Crimes Being Committed By Youngsters: AIGP Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Dr. Ameer Sheikh on Wednesday said that in 65 percent street crimes of the metropolis 50 percent youngsters were involved.

Addressing a meeting with elected public representatives of District West, he said that most of the criminals were also drug addicts, according to a statement.

Dr. Ameer Sheikh informed the participants of the meeting that a campaign would be initiated against drug-peddling besides strict implementation of wearing helmets by motorcyclists from July 1st.

He, on the occasion, urged the elected representatives to coordinate with police to improve community policing in the city.

The meeting which was attended by District West Chairman Izhar-ul-Haq and other UC chairmen also decided to create a Whatsapp group comprising UC chairmen and district police officials so that the issues of locals could be shared.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Shoukat Ali Khatian, SSP Traffic Najeeb and SSP- Investigation-I Abid Ali Baloch also accompanied the AIGP-Karachi on the occasion.

