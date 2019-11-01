(@fidahassanain)

The whole area was in mourning due to several deaths of residents in Tezgham tragedy.

MIRPURKHAS(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2019) As many as 24 people who got injured and eight people who lost thir lives in Tezgham's inferno belong to Mirpurkhas and had been travelling in the three bogies to take part in Raiwind congregation (Ijtima).

According to the government reports, eight people who died and 24 others who got injured in Tezgham's inferno were the residents of Azad Kashmir's Mirpurkhas. Around 40 people had still been missing, they said.

The whole area of Mirpurkhas was mourning the deaths of their loved ones and friends in Tezgham Express' inferno. On Fridaya morning, the funeral prayers of the people who died were offered. Hundreds of people gathered there to offer funeral prayers on Friday mornning.

Muhammad Saleem, a car mechanic, was also among those whose funeral was offered by the relatives and friends in Mirpurkhas area on Friday mornig.

Muhammad Saleem, 40 years old, was travelling on Tezgham Express when the cooking stove exploded and all three bogies of the train catched fire.

Sobbing family crowded an official building in Mirpurkhas overnight as the first bodies covered in white cloth recieved by them from the scene of the disaster. Around a hundred men attended the first funeral of Muhammad Saleem, the car mechanic, in Mirpurkhas after morning prayer on Friday.

Around 42 pilgrims from Bismillah mosque, the reports said, had left to board the train one day before for a religious congregation in Raiwind.

As the incident came to the limelight, some said that it happened because of short cicrcuit and some said that it was becauses of cylinder blast. A critically injured eye-witness of Tezgham Express, howeverr, cofirmed that cylinder blast was the root cause of the fire in three bogies of the train which left 74 people dead and 42 others severely injured in Liaqatpur.

In his video statement at some hospital that went viral on social media, the injured man said that cylinder blast caused the huge tragedy as a man made tea on gas cylinder, cooked something and went again to cylinder to make tea but it exploded.

"I saw him cooking and making tea but it exploded when he went again to make tea," said the man who was in hospital.



The world leaders sent condolencec messages to the government over loss of precious lives of the citizens in Tezgham's inferno. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sympthies with the bereaved and aggrieved families and ordered inquiry into the incident.