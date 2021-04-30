UrduPoint.com
Majority Of Ventilators Reserved For Corona Patients Occupied At HMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Majority of ventilators reserved for corona patients at Hayatabad Medical Complex have been occupied as number of infected persons are increasing on daily basis.

According to information shared by KP Health Department, total number of ventilators at HMC is 68 out of which 38 are reserved for corona patients and rest for patients with other serious illnesses.

Out of the total 38 reserved ventilators more than 90 percent around 30 of them have been occupied by patients who are in critical condition.

The number beds reserved for corona patients at HMC is 204, out of which 150 are in use of patients.

Similarly at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) 375 beds are being occupied by corona patients out of total of 485 reserved beds.

About 29 corona patients are currently admitted at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of LRH and are getting treatment.

Whereas at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) out of 106 beds reserved for corona patients, 103 are occupied and only three are empty.

About 25 patients are on BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) and one on ventilator.

