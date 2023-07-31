Majority opposes "The Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (Amendment) 2022"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Majority of the members of Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, in its meeting held on Monday, opposed the private member bill titled "The Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (Amendment) 2022.

The meeting was held here with Senator Naseebullah Bazai in the chair.

The bill was introduced by Senator Sania Nishtar in the Senate sitting held on October 10, 2022 and referred by the House to the Standing Committee for consideration and report.

The committee considered the Bill clause by clause where the majority of the members voted against the proposed amendments.

However, clauses 15 and 16 of the proposed bill were supported both by the ministry and the committee.

After detailed deliberation the bill was opposed by the committee with a majority vote.

The committee was briefed on the budgetary allocation of the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and its attached departments for financial year 2023-24.

The officials apprised that the total budget of the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety is approximately 252.22 million rupees.

However, as far as the budget of attached departments is concerned, 1500 Million rupees is allocated for National Poverty Graduation Programme, Rs. 419 million for Sehat Tafauz Programme, Rs. 80.870 million for Social Protection Delivery Unit, Rs. 471,683 million for Benazir Income Support Program and around Rs. 7,674.620 million has been allocated for Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

The meeting was attended by Senator Keshoo Bai, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Senator Sania Nishtar, Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, Minister of State for Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi and others senior officers of relevant departments were also in attendance.