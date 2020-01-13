(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah said the Council Of Common Interests (CCI) had recognized the right of provinces over mineral resources discovered from within their territories and decided to distribute gas resources among provinces according to Article 158 of constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Talking to media persons after inauguration of Physical Rehabilitation Centre at Civil Hospital Badin on Monday, the CM Sindh said he was thankful to CCI as 5 out of eight members had supported stance of Sindh government about distribution of gas to the provinces according to article 158 of the constitution.

Replying to a question, Murad Ali Shah said the PPP government was ready to welcome MQM if they come to join us in the provincial set up.

The infrastructure and road networks had improved in Sindh and the provincial government had also earmarked Rs. 20 billion for projects of Public Health Engineering, Murad Shah said and added that more time was needed to resolve water supply and sanitation issues.

He said it was the responsibility of department of Plant Protection Govt of Pakistan to face locust threat in the country and Sindh Govt had also provided it Rs.

10 million fund in that regard.

The CM said the provincial government had improved health facilities in the province and physical rehabilitation centre was one of the example of our efforts in health sector.

The government would provide all available resources for improving health services in Sindh, he said and added that required strength of doctors would be provided to DHQ hospital Badin.

Senator Dr. Sikandar Mendhro, MNA Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, provincial minister Ismail Raho, MPA's Taj Muhammad Mallah, Bashir Ahmed Halepoto, Mir Allah Bux Talpur, Tanzilla Qambrani, Chief Executive Officer of Indus Health Network Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, Executive Director Physical Rehabilitation Centre Dr. Amin Chinoi, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch, DIG Naeem Ahmed Shaikh and others were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah was received with warm welcome by people of Badin on his arrival and he was presented gifts of Ajrak, Sindhi caps and traditional silk turban.

The chief minister also visited the residence of MPA Taj Muhammad Mallah and held meetings with party workers there.