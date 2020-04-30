Majority to shop digitally ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Since the lockdown prevailed to curtail social interaction amid coronavirus threat, a large number of the customers are shifting their focus from manual to digital shopping for celebrations of the upcoming religious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Although few customers are still managing shopping through visiting those local shops whose owners are available on calls and allow the visitors for a short time to select clothes themselves, violating the lockdown.

Soon after the visit, the shop owners close the shops out of fear of the concerned authorities.

But the majority of the customers have no option except shopping from online websites which are offering a variety of clothes and other accessories.

Shaista, a housewife said, "I have made online orders of clothes for me and my family taking advantage of the good sale offers so that I can have a sufficient stock of all the required items for the whole season and eid".

"The online shopping facility offered by different brands, shopping marts and food outlets have made the lives of citizens quite easier especially at the time when staying at home and lessening interaction with people is the best possible precaution to prevent the spread of Coronavirus", she said while talking to APP.

Malik Usman, a businessman said, the prevailing Coronavirus challenge has also proven the fact that those retailers who will keep abreast with the trend of digitalization will be able to survive in the future.

The online shopping due to lockdown would although affect the business of those retailers who lack online shopping facilities for the customers;but this will be largely in the interest of the citizens whose safety is more important at this time, he observed.

Shahid Awan, a retailer who is just shifted to online business assuming the possible extension in the lockdown said, this is the time when we have to stand for a cause to prevent ourselves and the customers from interaction for safety purposes and shift customer's focus to online shopping despite the fact it will inflict loss to our business.

Shagufta Munir, a housewife said this is not affordable for the people belonging to the low income groups like us to shop from the online websites offering dresses and shoes on higher rates.

We always buy dresses , shoes and other accessories for Eid through visiting different local shops and finding the best things on reasonable rates. Online retailers are not offering a variety of stuff with reasonable prices",she observed.

It has been observed that the trend of online shopping from the official websites of the famous brands offering dresses, shoes and other accessories was already in practice by a large number of people especially women in the capital city.

But this time it was required for maintaining safety of the citizens.