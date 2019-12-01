MAJU becomes member of GA4GH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi, (MAJU) has become an Organizational Member of the Global Alliance for Genomics and Health (GA4GH).

This was informed by Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof. Dr.

Kamran Azim while presiding over a meeting of the Faculty members of Biosciences department, said a statement on Sunday.

He said that this USA based organization is basically a Global Alliance for Genomics and Health (GA4GH).

He told that this international, nonprofit alliance was formed in 2013 to accelerate the potential of research and medicine to advance human health.

He further informed that this alliance helped to bring together 500-plus leading organizations working in healthcare, research, patient advocacy, life science, and information technology.

All of our work builds upon the Framework for Responsible Sharing of Genomic and Health-Related Data, he added.