MAJU extends free online admission test facility till July 15

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh has extended free online admission test facility for the students seeking admissions in next semester of the University, Fall-2020 till July 15, 2020.

President, MAJU has also assigned additional charge of Director, Admissions for Semester Fall-2020 to Associate Dean, Faculty of Computing, Dr. Shoukat Wasi, said a statement on Monday.

It is mentioned here that online admissions campaign for next semester which was started during this month, eight free online admission tests have already been conducted so far to facilitate the students.

According to a spokesman of the University, MAJU in it undergraduate degree programs has offered admissions in BBA, BE,( Electrical Engineering) BE,( Computer System Engineering) BS, (Software Engineering) BS, (Computer Science) BS, (Psychology) BS, (Accounting & Finance) and BS, (Biosciences) for its next semester.

In its graduate degree programs MAJU has invited applications for MS, (Management Science) MS, (Economics & Finance) MS,(Computer Science) MS, (Software Engineering) MS, (Electrical Engineering) MS, (Bioinformatics) and MS, (Biotechnology).

For PHD program interested candidates may apply for admissions in Computer Science, Management Science and Electrical Engineering.

MAJU has also launched a Career Transition Program for the students who have 14 years graduation degree, a two years duration degree program of BBA,( Leading to MBA) BS and Master of Computer Science.