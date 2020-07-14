UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

MAJU forms exam assessment board

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) President Prof Dr Zubair Shaikh is of the view that we can expect from good university to check the status of the students who had completed their education from the institution in the society.

This he stated while he was addressing to an online conference on the occasion of formation of Examination Assessment board (EAB) of MAJU, said a statement on Tuesday.

Prof. Zubair said that if students are not getting the place they deserve, then it is our responsibility to review our education system and educate them in such a way that after entering into their practical life may demonstrate a significant impact in the society.

The online conference was joined by all Deans, Heads of Department, Director, QEC, Director Academics and Registrar, examination. Dr. Zubair Shaikh expressed his satisfaction over the establishment of EAB, as a result of which we have crossed an important milestone to further improve our performance and set a new history.

He said that after the formation of EAB, we may judge the performance of our faculty and students, particularly review of their standard of working at the time of every semester's examination, and how much the numbers and grade given were justified.

