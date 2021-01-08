UrduPoint.com
MAJU, IEEE Sign MoU For International Computing Conference

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi and Institution of Electrical and Electronic Engineers signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation to hold three-day International Conference on Computing.

Associate Dean, Computer Science Faculty, Dr. Shoukat Wasi MAJU and Chairman, IEEE- Karachi Chapter, Dr. Shankar Bahwani Choudhry signed the document.

President MAJU, Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh, Vice Chairman, IEEE, Karachi Prof. Dr. Tariq Raheem Soomro were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh appreciated IEEE's cooperation for conducting the international conference on computing.

He hoped that the participation of eminent research scholars from many countries would give our students and teachers an opportunity to learn a lot. The conference is expected to be held in June this year.

He told that MAJU had become famous as one of the fastest growing universities in the region with a strong focus on research activities in the fields of computing and engineering.

He said that keeping in view the importance of computing and engineering education presently, separate faculties have been formed at MAJU in which we have provided an environment of interactive learning.

He said that during the closure of educational institutions after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we successfully continued online education and after conducting online examinations, online admissions are also in progress.

" We have impressed a large number of people with our excellent performance and we hope, full benefit of IEEE's cooperation will be reaped," he added.

Dr. Bhavani Shankar Chaudhry lauded the performance of MAJU's Computer Science Faculty.

He said that MAJU students could now benefit from other facilities besides being connected to the IEEE Wi-Fi system.

" We will continue to meet regularly until an international conference on computing is held," he reaffirmed.

