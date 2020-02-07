UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MAJU To Set Up IoT Lab To Help Engineering Students In Research

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:38 PM

MAJU to set up IoT Lab to help Engineering students in research

An Internet of Things (IoT) laboratory is being established at under construction Engineering block-5 of MAJU to help the teachers and students of Engineering to complete their research projects easily, said Head of Commuter System Engineering department, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) Engineer Noman Hafeez Ansari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :An Internet of Things (IoT) laboratory is being established at under construction Engineering block-5 of MAJU to help the teachers and students of Engineering to complete their research projects easily, said Head of Commuter System Engineering department, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) Engineer Noman Hafeez Ansari.

This he stated while presiding over the meeting of Industrial Advisory Committee (IAC) of Computer System engineering department, said a statement on Friday.

He said that at present, we have an opportunity to do our day to day works with the availability of internet facility such as payments of bills, sell and purchase, banking transactions and all other works conveniently.

Engr. Noman Hafeez Ansari told the participants of the IAC that we are providing complete guidance to our engineering students for the competition of their Smart City model projects because in today's world the traffic system of all major cities is being controlled through a computerized system.

Even special way is provided to ambulances during heavy rush of vehicles on roads, he added.

He said that in agriculture sector provision of water to cultivated land has also been computerized and a person from outside of his home may switch on or off bulbs and fans through his mobile phone.

He further told the meeting that industry visit and CPD workshops are being regularly conducted for both students and Engineering faculty to enhance their skill set.

He also informed that full attention is being given to English II courses to cover presentations to improve presentation skills of students as advised by IAC members.

He told that Linux has been installed on all personal computers in computing labs besides placing of posters there to encourage the use of Linux operating system.

Related Topics

Karachi Internet World Water Mobile Agriculture Visit Vehicles Traffic May All From Industry

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi does not aspire to be CM Punjab: Gov ..

7 minutes ago

Govt to provide relief to masses: Federal Minister ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh govt. appoints 32 new Assistant Superintende ..

7 minutes ago

'High Time' for China to Participate in Arms Contr ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approves ..

1 minute ago

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) initiates Coronav ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.