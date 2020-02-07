MAJU to set up IoT Lab to help Engineering students in research

An Internet of Things (IoT) laboratory is being established at under construction Engineering block-5 of MAJU to help the teachers and students of Engineering to complete their research projects easily, said Head of Commuter System Engineering department, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) Engineer Noman Hafeez Ansari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :An Internet of Things (IoT) laboratory is being established at under construction Engineering block-5 of MAJU to help the teachers and students of Engineering to complete their research projects easily, said Head of Commuter System Engineering department, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) Engineer Noman Hafeez Ansari.

This he stated while presiding over the meeting of Industrial Advisory Committee (IAC) of Computer System engineering department, said a statement on Friday.

He said that at present, we have an opportunity to do our day to day works with the availability of internet facility such as payments of bills, sell and purchase, banking transactions and all other works conveniently.

Engr. Noman Hafeez Ansari told the participants of the IAC that we are providing complete guidance to our engineering students for the competition of their Smart City model projects because in today's world the traffic system of all major cities is being controlled through a computerized system.

Even special way is provided to ambulances during heavy rush of vehicles on roads, he added.

He said that in agriculture sector provision of water to cultivated land has also been computerized and a person from outside of his home may switch on or off bulbs and fans through his mobile phone.

He further told the meeting that industry visit and CPD workshops are being regularly conducted for both students and Engineering faculty to enhance their skill set.

He also informed that full attention is being given to English II courses to cover presentations to improve presentation skills of students as advised by IAC members.

He told that Linux has been installed on all personal computers in computing labs besides placing of posters there to encourage the use of Linux operating system.