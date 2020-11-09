MAK-ISHU to organize online symposium

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilization, University of Karachi (MAK-ISHU), will organize an online symposium entitled Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan Memorial Symposium on Halophytes for Science and Society on Tuesday in connection with the UNSECO World Science Day for Peace and Development.

UNESCO- Pakistan and UNAP will also be the partners in this one-day symposium, which aim to create awareness among researchers, science students, and policymakers about the utilization of halophytes (i.e. wild plants of saline ecosystems) as non-conventional crops to transform currently barren arid-saline lands into a resource to ensure food security in the future.

The Director of Office and UNESCO-Pakistan representative, Patricia McPhillip will deliver the inaugural speech and the Director MAK-ISHU Professor Dr Bilquees Gul will welcome the participants.

Many renowned scientists like Mark Tester (Saudi Arabia), Sergey Shabala (Australia), Hans-Werner Koyro (Germany), and Xiaojing Liu (China) will update participants about recent advancements regarding halophyte biology and utilization.