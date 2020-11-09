UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MAK-ISHU To Organize Online Symposium

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

MAK-ISHU to organize online symposium

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilization, University of Karachi (MAK-ISHU), will organize an online symposium entitled Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan Memorial Symposium on Halophytes for Science and Society on Tuesday in connection with the UNSECO World Science Day for Peace and Development.

UNESCO- Pakistan and UNAP will also be the partners in this one-day symposium, which aim to create awareness among researchers, science students, and policymakers about the utilization of halophytes (i.e. wild plants of saline ecosystems) as non-conventional crops to transform currently barren arid-saline lands into a resource to ensure food security in the future.

The Director of Office and UNESCO-Pakistan representative, Patricia McPhillip will deliver the inaugural speech and the Director MAK-ISHU Professor Dr Bilquees Gul will welcome the participants.

Many renowned scientists like Mark Tester (Saudi Arabia), Sergey Shabala (Australia), Hans-Werner Koyro (Germany), and Xiaojing Liu (China) will update participants about recent advancements regarding halophyte biology and utilization.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Australia China Germany Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Huawei ICT competition 2020 global final attracts ..

48 minutes ago

PSDF and Coursera launch free international online ..

51 minutes ago

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP launches International Telemedicine Service

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts all publishing houses from S ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Climate Change explores future of agri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.