Makaneole inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion in San Francisco

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :United States Consul General to Lahore William K. Makaneole inaugurated Pakistan Pavilion at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, California.

According to a press release issued by the US Consulate here on Thursday, Makaneole formally inaugurated the first-ever 'Pakistan Pavilion' a trade booth at which more than 35 Pakistani game developers are showcasing their products to the U.S. and international vendors and investors.

The Pavilion, jointly established by a USAID Investment Promotion Activity (IPA) and the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), along with corresponding networking meetings will develop partnerships that grow Pakistan's gaming sector, increase U.S investment in Pakistan, and further cement the California-Punjab Sister Province/State initiative signed in January.

Consul General Makaneole also formally launched the Green Gaming Challenge Awards, which will support game developing firms registered in Pakistan with up to $100,000 to develop games that create awareness about climate change and highlight ways to mitigate climate-related challenges. The IT gaming sector of Pakistan is growing quickly, and this investment, through a USAID IPA, will increase IT exports from Pakistan and cultivate investment opportunities for international investors in Pakistani mobile gaming firms.

Consul General Makaneole said, "Using games to educate the public about climate change is a great way to address this global concern. Our aim is to encourage development of games that foster awareness about climate change and highlight steps individuals can take to tackle this global challenge. We are proud of the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance framework, a partnership which jointly addresses the climate crisis and improves access to renewable energy."Addressing the participants via a video message, California State Representative Chris Holden said, "I am delighted that the Green Gaming Challenge Awards are an opportunity to put into action the principles of the California-Punjab Sister State Agreement. We have an opportunity to further deepen our cooperation and enhance trade and investment in the technology sector."USAID IPA is strengthening Pakistan's business enabling environment, building the capacities of Pakistani institutions focused on investment promotion, improving the ecosystem of foreign direct investment (FDI), and increasing United States-Pakistan bilateral trade and investment. The project also aims to remove barriers to investment and trade by facilitating Pakistani-led improvements in government regulations and improving the overall investment climate.